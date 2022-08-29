Hot & Humid

The heat is on again today with some low 90s in the Tri-Cities, low 80s in the higher elevations. Storms will be isolated during the afternoon and evening.

Monday Forecast

Rain Likely Tuesday

With a cold front moving through late Tuesday, expect widespread showers and storms to develop during the afternoon and evening hours. There is a marginal risk for flooding, but overall looks limited.

Wet Tuesday

Perfect Weather

Less humid conditions settle in Wednesday with abundant sunshine Wednesday afternoon. We will benefit from the drier air allowing low temperatures to dip into the upper 50s Thursday and Friday morning. Meanwhile, daytime temperatures will be seasonal with mid to upper 80s, nearing 90 by Friday.

Less Humid mid-week

Weekend Outlook

Moisture gradually builds back into the region allowing for spotty showers Saturday, and isolated showers and storms Sunday afternoon. Temperatures remain in the mid to upper 80s.

7 Day Forecast

