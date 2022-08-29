Hot & Humid
The heat is on again today with some low 90s in the Tri-Cities, low 80s in the higher elevations. Storms will be isolated during the afternoon and evening.
Rain Likely Tuesday
With a cold front moving through late Tuesday, expect widespread showers and storms to develop during the afternoon and evening hours. There is a marginal risk for flooding, but overall looks limited.
Perfect Weather
Less humid conditions settle in Wednesday with abundant sunshine Wednesday afternoon. We will benefit from the drier air allowing low temperatures to dip into the upper 50s Thursday and Friday morning. Meanwhile, daytime temperatures will be seasonal with mid to upper 80s, nearing 90 by Friday.
Weekend Outlook
Moisture gradually builds back into the region allowing for spotty showers Saturday, and isolated showers and storms Sunday afternoon. Temperatures remain in the mid to upper 80s.
