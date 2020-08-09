Storm Team 11: Hot and dry Sunday, rain chances return tomorrow

Storm Team 11

Sunday, August 9, 2020

Good afternoon!



Another beautiful summer day is in store. Expect mostly sunny skies and a hot day with a high near 90 degrees.



We will remain dry today and into the overnight with a low near 62 degrees.



Tomorrow rain chances return, but remain minimal. There is a 30% chance of rain. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies with a high near 88 degrees.



For the rest of the work week, the general trend is higher rain chances as a system nears the area and then stalls. High temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 80s and lows will be in the mid 60s.



Have a great Sunday!