Storm Team 11: Hot and dry Sunday, rain chances return tomorrow

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Storm Team 11

Sunday, August 9, 2020

Good afternoon!

Another beautiful summer day is in store. Expect mostly sunny skies and a hot day with a high near 90 degrees. 

We will remain dry today and into the overnight with a low near 62 degrees.

Tomorrow rain chances return, but remain minimal. There is a 30% chance of rain. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies with a high near 88 degrees. 

For the rest of the work week, the general trend is higher rain chances as a system nears the area and then stalls. High temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 80s and lows will be in the mid 60s.

Have a great Sunday! 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss