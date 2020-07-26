Storm Team 11: Hit or miss storms Sunday afternoon and evening

Storm Team 11 Forecast:Saturday, July 25, 2020

Showers and thunderstorms rumble in spots through the evening hours with some heavy rain and gusty winds possible. A low of 66 degrees.

Partly cloudy Sunday with hit or miss thunderstorms around starting in the afternoon. Slow moving storms could cause heavy rain and gusty winds. The high near 90 degrees.

Variable cloudiness Sunday night with widely scattered storms mainly during the evening. The low 68 degrees.

A mix of sun and clouds for Monday. Watch for those afternoon and evening storms. We have a 40% chance of rain. The high near 90 degrees.

A better chance of widespread rain and storms is expected Tuesday.Enjoy the rest of the weekend!