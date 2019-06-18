Storm Team 11: High Rain Threat Today

STORM TEAM 11

Tuesday Forecast

Rain is likely this afternoon with heavy downpours as times. A FLASH FLOOD threat is possible for the Blue Ridge Mountains in NW N.C today into tonight, while no widespread flood threat is expected in the Tri-Cities, although some low-lying areas could flood with too much rain in a short period of time. A few strong to severe storms are also possible with mainly a strong wind threat.

Weekday Outlook

With a lower rain threat Wednesday, temperatures will be warmer in the mid 80’s. Storm threat increases Thursday with most locations seeing scattered showers and storms.

Weekend Outlook

First official weekend of summer will feel and look very much like summer with scattered storms both Saturday and Sunday. There is a potential for a storm complex to move through Saturday, which if this set-up does occur, means widespread strong storms sometime Saturday.

