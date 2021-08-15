Storm Team 11: High rain opportunities at times through at least midweek

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, August 15, 2021



Summary

Don’t put away the umbrella anytime soon! Scattered to widespread rain at times is expected through at least Wednesday, perhaps Thursday. Torrential downpours are expected especially Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning thanks to the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred trekking across Tennessee and North Carolina.

Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms to Start the Workweek

Mostly cloudy tonight. Scattered showers and some downpours may continue through the overnight. Lows in the mid 60s north and upper 60s to the south.

Limited sun for Monday. A warm and steamy day for most with a 60% chance of rain at any time of the day. Spotty showers in the morning will give way to more scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon packing locally heavy rainfall. The focal point for the rain may be in eastern Kentucky and southwest Virginia. Farther south, showers and storms may be spaced a little fewer and farther between but plan on the possibility of sporadic activity. Highs mostly in the low to mid 80s with low to mid 70s in the mountains.

Cloud cover thickens Monday night with passing showers around. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Tropical Downpours Tuesday into Part of Wednesday

Tropical Storm Fred is forecast to make landfall Monday night in the Florida Panhandle. The leftover circulation will weaken as it moves toward the Tennessee Valley. However, it should still be distinct enough to pull in even more moisture across the Appalachians. Rainfall is expected to be more widespread bringing periods of heavy rain and a localized flood threat particularly from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. The flow around the system would favor more rain in western North Carolina with an easy 2 to 4 inches of rain there. An average of 1 to maybe 2 inches is expected in east Tennessee and southwest Virginia with more in a few spots, especially in the mountains. Never drive through flooded roadways. Highs Tuesday will be in the 70s in most of the area, near 80 degrees possibly in the Tri-Cities with upper 60s in the mountains. Wednesday should reach the low to mid 80s with a little more sun possible in the afternoon.



Transition Day Thursday

Thursday we start to transition back to an afternoon and evening shower and thunderstorm potential. However, a system moving in from the west should keep our rain chances fairly high, around 70% for another day.

More Typical Shower and Storm Potential Friday/Saturday

Storms should be fewer and farther between Friday into the beginning of next weekend. With that said, there is still a decent chance of hit or miss showers and thunderstorms with plenty of moisture in the air.