Storm Team 11: Heavy, wet snow this morning means slick road conditions

Wintry Mix

Widespread wet snow will continue through midday, then taper off late this afternoon. A transition to a rain/snow mix is possible in the Tri-Cities. Best accumulations are likely through midday.

Tri-Cities/SW VA: 1” to 3”

Mountains: Up to 6” to 8”

Weekend Outlook

Cloudy and cold Saturday, while the sunshine is back Sunday with seasonable mid 40’s.

Next Week

Another system will track across the region giving us another chance at rain and snow showers with primarily a mountain accumulation late Monday into Tuesday.