Storm Team 11: Heavy rain likely, watching flood threat

Heavy Rain Likely, Watching Flood Threat

Heavy rain is moving in this morning from around sunrise through lunchtime. Be aware of the flood potential today, especially in low-lying areas. The heaviest rainfall will occur this morning through midday, with additional showers expected this afternoon and evening. Latest radar available here.

Temperatures are warm this morning in the 50’s and 60’s, but don’t expect much of a warm-up today with rain much of the day. Highs will range from the 50’s in the mountains, to the mid 60’s in the Tri-Cities.

Snow and Winter Cold Thursday

Cold air is coming tonight, with blustery and cold conditions through Thursday. Flurries and snow showers will be around through the day with some potential mountain accumulations of around 1 to 2 inches. Temperatures will be cold, with upper 20’s to low 30’s in the mountains, low to mid 40’s in the Tri-Cities.

Easter Weekend

Conditions quiet day Friday, with a sunny and cold day with highs in the 40’s. The rest of the weekend will remain bright and beautiful with a perfect warming trend into the upper 60’s near 70 by Sunday.

