Storm Team 11: Heavy rain arrives late tonight with some wintry weather in spots Monday and again mid-week

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, December 13, 2020

Clouds return tonight with rain moving in after midnight. A northeast breeze will pick up toward daybreak. Temperatures around 40 to 42 degrees between sunrise and mid-morning Monday.

Temperatures in the low to mid 30s in the mountains will allow for a wintry to mix to develop in parts of the higher elevations before sunrise changing over to some snow in spots through early afternoon mainly in locations above 2,500 feet. Rainfall/precipitation amounts will be heavy with about an inch on average, if not a little more, across the area.



The valleys, including the Tri-Cities, should expect a cold rain Monday through the morning or noon hour with a few flakes mixing in perhaps as temperatures stay between 38 and 42 degrees most of the day. Snowfall accumulation is not expected.

However, the higher terrain locations, especially in southwest Virginia, may get a trace to 3 inches of snow through Monday afternoon assuming the freezing cold air doesn’t get delayed. The greatest chances of accumulation will be above 4,000 feet with locally more in some spots on the highest peaks.

The mountains of far east Tennessee and North Carolina may get a trace to 1 inch of snow through Monday afternoon with some of the highest northwest-facing peaks perhaps getting a little more.



Partly cloudy and much colder Monday night. The low around 26 degrees.



Briefly sunnier Tuesday with temperatures close to average. A high of 48 to 50 degrees.



Another system is expected to start influencing our weather as early as late Tuesday night but more likely toward Wednesday morning or afternoon. Depending on several factors, we could be looking at a little of everything on the winter spectrum, including: rain, freezing rain, and snow.



The heaviest snow is likely to be in the mountains with some accumulation possible in the Tri-Cities. It looks like snow totals will really add up from about Mt. Rogers to Wytheville and maybe Tazewell and points northeast toward Roanoke, the mid Atlantic states and the northeast.



Stay tuned as the temperature profile of the atmosphere will make all the difference for the type of precipitation we see and how much your community receives. For now, I’m still forecasting a high in the 30s and low 40s Wednesday. As a result, we could have a very sharp gradient from little to no snow accumulation to a lot.



Cloudy and staying cold with a few flurries or snow showers possible through Thursday. No additional accumulation is expected. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.



A sunnier end to the workweek is expected with highs in the low to mid 40s. We may hit 50 degrees Saturday before another storm system approaches late in the weekend or early next week.