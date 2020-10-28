Storm Team 11: Heavy rain and wind on the way from Hurricane Zeta

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Wednesday, October 28, 2020



A Flood Watch has been issued for the entire region until Thursday afternoon.

A High Wind Warning will go into effect for the mountains of east Tennessee and western North Carolina late tonight through Thursday morning. South to southeast winds could gust to 50 or 60 mph in the higher elevations with wind gusts of 30-35 mph across the Tri-Cities.

As the remnants of Zeta move toward our area, rainfall will pick up through tonight into Thursday. Rainfall totals of about 2 inches are expected in most spots with some areas having the potential for as much as 3 inches of rain. The low tonight will be mild at 62 degrees.

Cloudy and windy weather is forecast for Thursday. Don’t rule out a few thunderstorms late tonight into tomorrow morning with a low risk overall of any severe weather. The high will be mild at 74 degrees with some breaks of sunshine possible!

Staying overcast Thursday night as scattered showers continue. The low will be 48 degrees.

Look for a chance of rain through the early Friday afternoon with a high near 56 degrees as the northwest breeze ushers in cooler air. There will be a mix of sun and clouds.



Frost is possible this weekend as the chill remains in place. We will have plenty of sunshine, especially Saturday.



A freeze is possible Monday and Tuesday mornings.