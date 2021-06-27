Storm Team 11: Heat, humidity and pop up thunderstorms this afternoon

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, June 27, 2021



Summary

Spotty showers and thunderstorms the next few days as the heat and humidity builds over us! Less heat and more numerous showers and thunderstorms by the end of the workweek is expected.



Sunday Forecast

Morning sunshine before clouds start to build. Hit or miss showers and thunderstorms could bubble up starting around the noon hour pushing from south to north. There is a 40% chance of rain across the area. A high of 88 degrees in the Tri-Cities with low to mid 80s in southwest Virginia and 70s in the mountains.

A shower or thunderstorm may linger into the early evening hours, but after sunset any rain fades away. Partly cloudy and mild tonight. Lows in the mid 60s.



A Few Storms Early in the Week

Even hotter Monday with a few less showers and thunderstorms. Still, some spotty storms are possible mainly across eastern Kentucky and southwest Virginia. There is a 30% chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 80s in southwest Virginia, near 90 degrees in the Tri-Cities with mid 70s in the mountains.



Just a slight chance of a shower or storm Tuesday. Otherwise, lots of heat and humidity.

More Thunderstorms Late in the Week

Wednesday looks to be our transition day as a ridge of high pressure keeping a lot of us dry early in the week breaks down. A slow moving system from the northwest will approach late in the week. That should spell an increase in rain and thunderstorm activity. The best opportunities for rain look to be Thursday, Friday and possibly even Saturday. We have the potential for some heavy rain. As a result, it won’t be as hot. Stay tuned!