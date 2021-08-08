Storm Team 11: Heat, humidity and a slow rise in rain chances this week

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, August 8, 2021

Summary

Rain chances are in the forecast throughout the week ahead. However, early in the week, rainfall will be spottier than the middle and end of the week when it will be more widespread at times. It stays very warm and humid all week.



Tonight

A stray shower through the early evening. Otherwise, a few clouds tonight with some fog late although it shouldn’t be as dense as Sunday morning. A low between 60 and 65 degrees.



A Few Thundershowers Monday

Morning sunshine and some mid to high level clouds will give way to a partly cloudy sky in the afternoon. Turning hot and humid. A few spotty showers and storms are expected, first in the higher terrain and then a chance for the rest of us toward late afternoon and in the evening as a broken batch of storms tries to approach from the west. Raindrops should be fairly few and far between.

Partly cloudy Monday night. There is a 30% chance of rain. Warmer with lows in the mid to upper 60s.



Scattered Thunderstorms Tuesday

Times of sun and clouds Tuesday with the return of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Perhaps a few showers mid to late morning with the best chance, 40%, during the afternoon and evening. A couple storms could be locally strong with heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds.

More Unsettled Starting Wednesday Through the Rest of the Week

Rain chances go up to 60% starting Wednesday and continuing through Friday, if not at least part of Saturday. This doesn’t mean you’ll see every day but this does mean there’s a good opportunity for rain at times and really at any time of the day as our next weather maker slowly approaches from the Ohio Valley. As of now, it should be right on top of us Friday night and early Saturday.