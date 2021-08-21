Storm Team 11: Heat builds next few days

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, August 21, 2021



Summary

A ridge of high pressure nudges its way east over our region leading to subsidence, which will pretty much squash rain chances Sunday and Monday and increase the heat. This pattern sticks around through most of Tuesday before rain chances rise Wednesday and Thursday.

Pleasant Night

Partly cloudy and mild with an almost full moon rising in the early evening. Areas of fog develop late. Lows mostly between 60 and 64 degrees.

Quiet but Summer-like Sunday

Fog early could be dense in a few spots. Otherwise, we’ll have sunny to partly cloudy skies Sunday. Hot with a shower or storm possible in North Carolina. A northerly flow will send any of this rain toward the south and southeast of our area. No rain is in the forecast for northeast Tennessee and southwest Virginia. Very warm and steamy with a high near 90 degrees in the Tri-Cities with mid 80s in most of southwest Virginia and upper 70s and low 80s in the mountains.

A moonlit sky Sunday night. Mild with a low near 65 degrees in the Tri-Cities, upper 50s and low 60s elsewhere.

Dry Start to the Workweek

Abundant sunshine and heat Monday. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s in most locations.

It may be a degree or two hotter Tuesday with a couple isolated showers or thunderstorms possible.

Rain Chances Return Mid Week

As the wind flow turns more southerly, enough moisture starts to return Wednesday afternoon and evening to provide scattered showers and thunderstorms. This will likely be the case Thursday as well. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

