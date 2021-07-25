Storm Team 11: Heat and spotty thundershowers this afternoon, Better rain chance at times Monday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, July 25, 2021



Summary

As humidity continues to rise today, there is a chance of rain, albeit small later this afternoon and during the early evening hours as our next weather maker approaches from the Ohio Valley. Our best opportunity for rain over the week ahead (and less heat) comes Monday thanks to that system. It pushes south of us as we go into Tuesday and then the heat builds again by Wednesday!



Spotty Shower or Storm Potential Today

Expect a mix of sun and clouds on this Sunday. Hot and humid. Some showers and rumbles of thunder should get going early to mid afternoon in the northwest sky. We have just a 30% chance of rain during the day. A high of 91 degrees in the Tri-Cities with mid 80s to upper 80s in southwest Virginia and near 80 degrees in the High Country.



Mostly cloudy tonight with a 40% chance of rain through the overnight. A brief downpour or thunderstorm is possible. Low in the mid 60s to low 70s for most of us.

Heightened Rain Potential Monday

Mostly cloudy Monday with splash and dash showers and thunderstorms at any time, especially from late morning through the afternoon as the system to our north moves closer. There is a 70% chance of rain. Rainfall will be heavy in spots with a damaging wind gust or two not out of the question. Rain totals will vary but a rough average of a half inch is expected. Plenty will get much less. Others will get more than 1 inch in a heavier thunderstorm.

Most of the showers should end Monday night but we may have a few showers. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.



Drying Out Tuesday

Turning partly cloudy Tuesday with a handful of passing showers or thundershowers possible. Highs approach 90 degrees.

Hotter Midweek

A ridge of high pressure will likely get stronger across the Plains sending our temperatures soaring Wednesday and Thursday. Highs may top out around 93 degrees in the Tri-Cities.

Late Week Storms?

The chance for some showers and thunderstorms may return as early as Friday. It could be at any time of the day.

