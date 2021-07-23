Storm Team 11 Forecast:
Friday, July 23, 2021
Continued Hazy and Hot
Continued hot with lingering smoke in the air leading to a hazy day ahead. Temperatures top out near 90 in the Tri-Cities, while the higher elevations can expect upper 70s to near 80.
Hazy, Hot and Humid Weekend
As we move into the last full weekend of July, we can expect a rise in humidity, along with a small chance for rain mainly in the mountains Saturday. A few spotty storms are possible Sunday afternoon.
Scattered Rain Threat Returns
We start off next week with developing showers and storms Monday afternoon and evening which looks to be our best day for rain. Additional scattered showers and storms will be possible Tuesday, with another scattered rain threat later in the week.
Storm Team 11: Heat and humidity builds this weekend
Storm Team 11 Forecast: