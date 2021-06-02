Storm Team 11: Have the umbrella handy Thursday; Some thunderstorms expected

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Wednesday, June 2, 2021



A much higher rain potential returns Thursday with even a few thunderstorms.



Variable cloud cover tonight. There is a 30 percent chance of rain. Any rainfall should be light. Mild with a low around 60 degrees.



Mainly cloudy skies Thursday with limited sunshine Thursday. It may be breezy from time to time. Showers and thunderstorms are likely at any time of the day starting in the early morning. We have an 80 percent chance of rain. The high around 76 degrees. The daytime heating may provide enough of a punch to strengthen a couple of the storms. Gusty winds and downpours are the main potential threats. The high around 76 degrees.



Generally cloudy skies Thursday night. The rain continues. The low around 60 degrees.



After morning showers Friday, highs will in the upper 70s. Skies become partly cloudy later in the day.



It will be a pretty nice weekend for outdoor activities!



Warm Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. Dry with lower humidity thanks to a ridge of high pressure setting up over the area. In turn, it will be warmer with a high near 84 degrees.



Partly cloudy Sunday with a few spotty thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.



As we go into the next work week, the ridge will weaken over our area allowing scattered showers and thunderstorms each day especially in the afternoon.