Storm Team 11: Bright afternoon this Winter Solstice, late day showers possible

Quiet Start

Weather conditions remain quiet this morning with some areas of fog possible. Otherwise, we can expect some sunshine through early this afternoon, while a cold front may kick off a few late day showers. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs near 50.

Holiday Week Ahead

With sunshine and 40’s Tuesday, followed by a brief warm-up Wednesday into the 50’s, the next few days will be pleasant.

White Christmas?

An arctic front is expected to deliver the coldest air of the season along with rain to snow showers with potential accumulation. The big question is how much moisture will still be available by the time the cold air arrives. Accumulations are more likely over the Cumberland Plateau and Blue Ridge Mountains, while there is a chance of seeing some accumulation in the Tri-Cities.