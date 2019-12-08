Storm Team 11: Gusty winds in east Tennessee mountains bring one more warm day, Rain likely with some snow Tuesday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Staying mild as skies turn cloudy tonight. There is a 30% chance of rain. The low at 42 degrees.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the higher elevations of east Tennessee from tonight through early Monday evening. Winds will be gusty out of the south. Wind gusts of 40-60 mph are possible the farther up you go.

Overcast and on the warmer side Monday with a 30% chance of a few showers and a high of 62 degrees. Temperatures will stay a good 7-10 degrees cooler in the mountains.



Cloudy with scattered showers Monday night. The low around 53 degrees.

Staying gloomy Tuesday with rain likely. Rain chances are at 90%. Temperatures will start off around 57 between midnight and dawn with dropping temperatures the rest of the day. We’ll be near 40 degrees in the Tri-Cities by 8 PM. As cold air starts moving in while the moisture’s still in place, rain could switch to some snow late Tuesday through early Wednesday. Those in the higher elevations above 3,000 feet have the best chance to see accumulation.

Temperatures will stay in the 30s to near 40 Wednesday with a few flurries still possible early in the day. The coldest time will be early Thursday morning with lows around 20-22 degrees.



Have a great week!