Storm Team 11: Great weekend with a warming trend through early next week

Storm Team 11 Forecast:



Staying cloudy overnight with chilly temperatures. The low near 37 degrees.



Don’t be discouraged about the cloud cover early Saturday, it will be sunnier as we get closer to midday with partly cloudy skies overall. Dry and typical early December temperatures for the Johnson City and Kingsport Christmas parades. A high of 53 degrees.

A few clouds Saturday night with a definite nip in the air. The low at 31 degrees.

Morning sun will give way to increasing cloud cover Sunday afternoon. Despite that, a warming trend will kick into high gear. A high of 57 degrees in the Tri-Cities. Highs stay in the 40s this weekend in the mountains.



The high will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s Monday ahead of our next weather maker which promises scattered showers at times Monday.



Rain is expected to become heavier and more widespread Monday night and Tuesday. Temperatures will drop as a winter air mass blows into the region. If enough moisture is still in place late Tuesday and Tuesday night, rain could switch to snow showers particularly in the higher terrain.



Have a wonderful weekend!