Storm Team 11: Great football weather, Just bring a jacket tonight

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) - Neighbors of a noisy Bitcoin mine in the New Salem community hope what they've been seeing the past few weeks will change what they've been hearing for several months - a nightly racket caused by fans cooling massive computer servers.

Standing in a field a couple hundred yards from the mine, which is adjacent to a BrightRidge electrical substation, New Salem Baptist Church pastor Craig Ponder said the mine's operators have begun installing various fixes aimed at suppressing the noise.