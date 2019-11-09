Storm Team 11: Gradual weekend warm up, big changes on the way

Storm Team 11

Saturday, November 9, 2019

Expect lots of sunshine today with high temperatures staying on the chilly side near 50 degrees.



Overnight clear skies continue as we drop near 32 degrees.

Sunday we will warm near 60 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Overnight low temperatures dip into upper 30s.



Clouds will begin to increase Monday morning out ahead of the next system. Highs will be in the low 60s. Rain begins to move in late Monday night.



The rain will eventually switch over to snow overnight Monday into early Tuesday morning. Snowfall totals will be anywhere from a trace to an inch. The mountains could see around 1 to 3 inches. While the snowfall will stay on the lighter side, the temperatures will drop like a rock. Tuesday temperatures will fall throughout the day, eventually to 15 degrees overnight. Highs mid week stuggle to get out of the 30s.