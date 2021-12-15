Storm Team 11: Gradual warming trend continues

Mild Weather Continues

We are already feeling the warmer change this morning as temperatures are running 5 to 10 degrees warmer compared to yesterday morning. With a warmer start, we can expect a milder finish with highs in the mid 60s in the Tri-Cities and upper 50s in the higher elevations.

Warm end of the week

Warming trend continues the next few days with mid to upper 60’s Thursday, and near 70 Friday and Saturday.

Rising Chance for Rain

A cool front stalls out over SW VA and Kentucky Thursday night into Friday morning. The best chance for rain will be in these areas through Friday morning before lifting northward Friday afternoon.

Weekend Changes

A cold front Saturday will drive in widespread showers Saturday afternoon and evening followed by cooler air Sunday. Rain will be likely Saturday before drying out Saturday night. Sunday will be quiet and cool.

