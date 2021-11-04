Storm Team 11: Gloomy Thursday with moisture south, light higher elevation snow

Summary

We are on the northern fringe of a system giving us cloud cover and a slight chance of precipitation in southern areas today. Pockets of light wintry precipitation are expected in the highest elevations of Tennessee and North Carolina through this morning. As the system pulls away, any moisture moves out this afternoon. Skies clear tonight and tomorrow. We’ll have a nice stretch with plenty of sunshine this weekend and early next week. That marks the beginning of a warming trend!



More Bark Than Bite Weather-Wise Today

Cloudy much of the day with limited late day sunshine, especially north of the Tri-Cities. A few sprinkles or stray showers are possible in the morning near the Tri-Cities with some light snow in the highest elevations mainly above 4,500 feet. Impacts will be minimal as road temperatures will be too warm for much, if any accumulation. Light accumulations are possible on the grassy surfaces. Any leftover moisture pushes out this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s in the mountains, mid to upper 40s in southwest Virginia and near 50 degrees in the Tri-Cities.



Freezing Temperatures the Next Few Nights

Slow clearing tonight with clearer skies the farther north you live. A freeze and some frost is expected. The low around 28 to 32 degrees depending on your location. Lows will be in the upper 20s Saturday and Sunday mornings.



More Sunshine Friday

Sunny to partly cloudy Friday. A disturbance well to our south could bring us a few clouds from time to time, but we stay dry. Highs mostly in the mid 50s with upper 40s and low 50s in the mountains. High school football games will be clear and cold Friday night with temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Bring a jacket!



Beautiful Weekend

Lots of sunshine is expected this weekend. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees, which is close to average for the first weekend of November. Don’t forget to fall back one hour Saturday night. That is, turn your clocks back an hour before you go to bed.



Warmer Next Week

The sunny, dry streak continues early next week as we start to get a little warmer. It’s all relative of course. Highs are expected to be in the mid 60s Monday, Tuesday and even Wednesday.