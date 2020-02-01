Storm Team 11: Gloomy start to the weekend with more rain, but warmer and drier soon

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

February 1, 2020



Good Saturday morning! After very foggy spots early, it will be cloudy and chilly today with scattered showers around. There’s a 50% chance of rain so you’ll want to carry the umbrella just in case. Some mountain snow is possible in the highest elevations. Winds will pick up a little bit later in the day out of the west between 5 and 15 mph. The high near 45 degrees.

Tonight will be breezy with overcast skies. A few showers or flurries will linger. The low near 34 degrees.

Clouds at first Sunday before we turn sunny later in the morning and certainly by Noon. A high of 54 degrees.

Mostly clear and chilly with a low of 33 Sunday night.



We’ll start off with sunshine Monday, but clouds were increase as we go throughout the day. More importantly, it will be much warmer with a high of 64 degrees.

The clouds in the moisture return as early as late Monday night. There’s a 60% chance of rain as of now Tuesday. It will stay unsettled with spring-like temperatures for a majority of the work week.