Storm Team 11: Gloomy start to the weekend with more rain, but warmer and drier soon

February 1, 2020

Good Saturday morning! After very foggy spots early, it will be cloudy and chilly today with scattered showers around. There’s a 50% chance of rain so you’ll want to carry the umbrella just in case. Some mountain snow is possible in the highest elevations. Winds will pick up a little bit later in the day out of the west between 5 and 15 mph. The high near 45 degrees.

Tonight will be breezy with overcast skies. A few showers or flurries will linger. The low near 34 degrees.

Clouds at first Sunday before we turn sunny later in the morning and certainly by Noon. A high of 54 degrees.

Mostly clear and chilly with a low of 33 Sunday night. 

We’ll start off with sunshine Monday, but clouds were increase as we go throughout the day. More importantly, it will be much warmer with a high of 64 degrees.

The clouds in the moisture return as early as late Monday night. There’s a 60% chance of rain as of now Tuesday. It will stay unsettled with spring-like temperatures for a majority of the work week.

