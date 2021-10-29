Storm Team 11: Gloomy Saturday, Slow clearing Sunday

Summary

The Storm Team 11 Forecast is calling for showers continuing through the first half of the weekend. We dry out just in time for Halloween. It will be on the cool side for trick-or-treaters. Early next week will be dry and mild before another system approaches during the second half of the week.

Occasional Showers Through First Half of the Weekend

Cloudy and damp with showers and drizzle at times. The low around 48 degrees in the Tri-Cities with low to mid 40s elsewhere.

Cloudy and very cool Saturday. A few peeks of sun are possible. Expect light showers at times. There is a 60 to 70% chance of rain. The high around 55 degrees in the Tri-Cities with low to mid 50s in southwest Virginia and upper 40s in the mountains.

Overcast skies Saturday night. Scattered showers still particularly during the evening. The low temperature between 42 and 48 degrees.

Drying Out Sunday

Morning clouds and a couple showers or some drizzle possible before clouds decrease in the afternoon as the slow moving system that’s directly over us now finally scoots off to the northeast. Highs in the upper 40s in the mountains, low to mid 50s in southwest Virginia and around 58 to 60 degrees in the Tri-Cities.

Mild and Dry Early Next Week

Sunnier Monday with a warmer day. A high of 65 degrees, which is close to average for this time of year.

Partly cloudy and dry Tuesday. The high around 60 to 62 degrees.

Mid to Late Next Week

Our next weather maker influences us as early as Wednesday or Wednesday night with another round of showers possible Thursday and Friday along with a cooling trend.