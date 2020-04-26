Storm Team 11: Gloomy, cool, and breezy April day ahead

Storm Team 11

Sunday, April 26, 2020



Good morning!



Showers and clouds will stick with us on this gloomy Sunday. Temperatures will remain consistent in the 50s today. It will also be breezy with winds around 15-20 mph. The scattered shower chances will continue through later this evening.



Overnight rain showers will come to an end, although cloud cover continues. Low temperatures tonight will be near 40 degrees.

Some clouds may be around to start off Monday, but plenty of sunshine will be around for the day. A much calmer and nicer day with high temperatures in the mid 60s. Overnight, temperatures dip into the mid 40s.



There is a slight chance at a passing shower on Tuesday. Otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the low 70s. Overnight, we cool into the low 50s.



Higher rain chances return on Wednesday. There is a 70% chance at scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will top out near 69 degrees. Rain chances continue into Thursday as well. There is a 40% chance at showers with high temperatures near 60 degrees. We look to dry out for Friday into Saturday.



Have a great Sunday!