March-like warmth

After a clear and seasonal morning in the 20s and 30s, get ready for a phenomenal day with sunshine and low to mid 60s in the Tri-Cities, 50s in the mountains. Expect some gusty winds as well with a SW wind 10 to 20mph, gusts to 30mph in the higher elevations.

Rollercoaster ride into the weekend

A cold front arriving Saturday will deliver some winter change to our region which means those cold temperatures are coming back. A cloudy sky and temperatures cooling throughout the day Saturday will be quite the change after a week of sunshine.

Light rain and drizzle will be around Saturday afternoon and evening mixed with some light snow in the higher elevations. A change to light snow is expected in the Tri-Cities Saturday night with little to no accumulation, while higher elevations could see up to an inch.

Sunday will stay cold with light snow during the morning. A disturbance moves through Sunday night reinforcing the winter chill while also bringing some light snow mainly to the mountains with up to another inch possible.

More spring warmth next week

After a cold start early next week, a big shift in the weather pattern will bring in some warm air starting mid-week, with yet another spring-like set-up with temperatures very warm in the upper 60s along with rain and even a chance for a few storms Thursday into Friday.

