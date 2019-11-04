Storm Team 11: Next Rain Maker Expected Later This Week

Tuesday's Ask Storm Team 11 question was: "Why is the western U.S having such intense winds and fires?"

The geography, fall season, and weather plays a big role! Parts of California have been experiencing very strong winds and extremely dry air during the last few weeks.

When those strong winds go up and over the Sierra Nevada mountains and meet up with the dry land, fire growth can be explosive.

Cold air still has trouble getting over the tall mountain peaks this time of year. Some of it does, and as the cooler air near the peak descends, it dries up and warms up enhancing the risk for wildfires out west.

