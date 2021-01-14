Storm Team 11: Frosty morning, sunny & warmer afternoon

Brief Warm-Up

With temperatures in the low to mid 20’s, patchy fog is forming which means the potential for some patchy freezing fog which could cause a few slick spots on elevated roadways.

A mostly sunny sky along with a southwest wind will promote highs in the low 50’s in the Tri-Cities with 40’s in the mountains.

Next Weather Maker

Rain and snow showers will be around Friday morning as yet another cold front moves through. Mostly rain is expected in the Tri-Cities, while the higher elevations will see a wintry mix of rain and snow.

Weekend Outlook

A fresh blast of winter cold comes Saturday along with scattered snow showers through the day Saturday, with flurries Sunday. Accumulations are more likely in the mountains with a potential 1 to 3 inches, while Tri-Cities accumulations will be light, maybe a dusting in spots.