Storm Team 11: Frosty Morning, Sunny and Milder Finish

STORM TEAM 11

Friday

Looking for the scraper this morning? Widespread frost is expected this morning with cold temperatures in the mid 30’s. From frosty to sunny, our Friday is a perfect fall day with sunshine and mid to upper 60’s.

Weekend Weather Changes

A tropical-like system is developing today with plenty of tropical moisture along the gulf coast. This system is expected to track through the deep south this weekend, directly impacting the Carolinas with heavy rain along the coast.

For our region, we will see some moisture spreading into the area late Saturday, mainly Saturday evening into Saturday night with scattered showers. The rain threat will continue through Saturday night. Conditions dry out Sunday with sunshine and milder mid 70’s Sunday afternoon.

WJHL Weather App

Apple Users: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/wjhl-weather-app/id383181663#?platform=iphone

Android Users: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wjhl.android.weather&hl=en_US

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf