Storm Team 11: Frosty morning followed by a quick warm-up

Quick Warm-Up Today

Conditions are cold and frosty this morning in the Tri-Cities with upper teens to low 20’s, while higher elevations are warmer in the low 30’s. Plenty of sunshine and a wind change will give temperatures a quick boost, with warmer 50’s today.

Next Weather Maker

A rainmaker will begin to impact our region tomorrow with some scattered showers moving into the area during the afternoon and evening. Rain becomes likely Friday night into Saturday morning.

Chilly Weekend

Expect a soggy start to Saturday with a brief change to a wintry mix before most of the rain and snow ends midday. No accumulation is expected.

Sunday will be dry but chilly with highs only in the 40’s.

Longer-term Outlook

More cold air will dive down into our region along with some snow showers Monday and into Tuesday. Accumulations will be minor, with mainly mountain accumulations.