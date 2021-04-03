Storm Team 11: Frosty cold early on Easter, Otherwise sunny side up!

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, April 3, 2021



Clear with one more frosty night. A low of 31 degrees around sunrise.



Abundant sunshine for Easter Sunday. After the morning chill, we warm up quickly leading to an egg-ceptional afternoon. Comfortable highs around 68 degrees in the Tri-Cities, low to mid 60s elsewhere.

Mainly clear Sunday night. Not as cold with a low of 39 degrees.



Warming Trend Next Week

Lots of sunshine again on Monday with perhaps a few high clouds. Even warmer. The high at 72 degrees, with 60s in the mountains.

Partly cloudy Tuesday as the warm up continues. A few showers may come into play Wednesday but moisture still looks fairly limited as we climb into the mid 70s.



Rain Threat Mid to Late Week

It appears our best chance of rain for the week is Thursday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are anticipated. Occasional showers may continue to dot the landscape Friday and Saturday.