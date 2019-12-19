Storm Team 11: Frosty and Cold Morning

STORM TEAM 11
Thursday
With temperatures in the teens and low 20’s, conditions are extra cold this morning. Fortunately, a bright day means a nice warm-up into the afternoon with low to mid 40’s.
Gradual Warming Trend
As we look into the last weekend before Christmas, weather conditions remain very quiet for this time of year, with a rain threat staying south of our area. Cloudy conditions will temper those highs during the day, but overall a quiet couple of days ahead.
Weekend Travel
A weather maker will be traversing the gulf coast this weekend, with very soggy conditions from Houston to Florida. Some rain will spread northward towards the Carolinas by Sunday, so expect an increasing rain threat for areas of the southeast.
