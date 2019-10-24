Storm Team 11: Frost Start, Sunny and Mild Finish

STORM TEAM 11

Thursday

After a frosty start, plentiful sunshine will lead to a quick warm-up into the 50’s to near 60 by midday, with upper 60’s this afternoon.

Plenty of Weather Change Ahead

Clouds will start to move into the area as another weather maker evolves over the region. Friday impacts will be minimal, with an increase in clouds and a few showers Friday evening into Friday night.

Saturday will be windy and very mild as downsloping winds pick up during the afternoon, with gusts over 40 to 50 mph possible in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Rain threat looks minimal Saturday, but increases Sunday with rain likely during the second half of the weekend.

