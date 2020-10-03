Storm Team 11: Frost possible early Saturday followed by 50s and 60s in the afternoon

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Storm Team 11 Forecast:
Friday, October 2, 2020

Generally clear skies overnight. Frost is possible toward morning. The best chances are in the higher elevations of east Tennessee, North Carolina up into southwest Virginia. A low of 37 degrees.

Sunny to partly cloudy Saturday. The fall feel continues. A high of 65 degrees with 50s in the mountains. 

Clouds increase Sunday with a chance of showers late Sunday and Sunday night. A high of 68 degrees. 

Temperatures slowly begin to moderate next week as we stay relatively dry. 

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss