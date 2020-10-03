Storm Team 11: Frost possible early Saturday followed by 50s and 60s in the afternoon

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Friday, October 2, 2020

Generally clear skies overnight. Frost is possible toward morning. The best chances are in the higher elevations of east Tennessee, North Carolina up into southwest Virginia. A low of 37 degrees.

Sunny to partly cloudy Saturday. The fall feel continues. A high of 65 degrees with 50s in the mountains.

Clouds increase Sunday with a chance of showers late Sunday and Sunday night. A high of 68 degrees.

Temperatures slowly begin to moderate next week as we stay relatively dry.

Have a great weekend!