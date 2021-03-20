Storm Team 11: Frost Frosty to Fantastic Sunday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:Friday, March 19, 2021

After an unsettled last couple days, we are finally drying out this afternoon.

Mainly cloudy today but there may be a few more glimpses of sunshine by the end of the day as a clearing trend begins from north to south. It is breezy and cooler out there today with winds out of the north and northeast between 10 and 15 mph. Highs in the lower 50s in the Tri-Cities, 40s elsewhere.

We'll continue our slow clearing trend tonight. Becoming partly cloudy with still some mid and high level clouds passing through the region. Colder with lows near 30 degrees.

Brilliant sunshine as we say hello to the weekend the first official day of spring. Spring begins at 5:37 AM Saturday. It will be a cold start before temperatures top out around 60 to 62 degrees in the Tri-Cities, which is right where we should be for the middle of March. Plenty of sunshine heading our way.

Saturday night looks clear and very cold. Areas of frost expected with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

We are expecting wall to wall sunshine Sunday with highs climbing well into the 60s.

Another sunny and dry day Monday. Temperatures continue to warm up. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. We'll start to see more clouds Tuesday. Perhaps a slight chance of a shower by the end of the day as we approach 70 degrees.

Rain chances go up Wednesday and especially Thursday.