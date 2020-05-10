Storm Team 11: Frost and freeze early Sunday, Milder Mother’s Day afternoon

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, May 9, 2020

Cold tonight with a late season frost and/or freeze pretty likely area-wide. A few clouds are possible and that could keep most of us from dipping into the upper 20s. Still cold regardless especially for May. The forecast low overnight into early Sunday is 31 degrees, which would beat the old record for May 10 of 32 degrees set in 1966.



Plenty of sunshine for Mother’s Day. A pretty nice afternoon on the way with a high of 66 degrees.



Partly to mostly cloudy skies Sunday night with spotty evening showers possible as a quick disturbance moves in from the northwest. The low around 40 degrees.



Times of sun and clouds Monday. Another reinforcing shot of cooler air will keep the temperatures much cooler than average with a high of 57 degrees.



Mostly cloudy and staying cool Tuesday. We may top out near 60 degrees.



As slight shower chances return to the forecast mid to late week, we’ll notice a bit of warming trend by Thursday and Friday. High temperatures could reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.



Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there!