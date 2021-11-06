Storm Team 11: From freezing to fantastic Sunday

Summary

Temperatures are getting ready to go up! We’ll have two more nights in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Fewer high clouds Sunday means we can warm up a bit more. You’ll really notice the warm up by Monday and Tuesday afternoon. We’ll have a dry first half of the week. Our next weather maker is due in here late Thursday and Friday ushering in another cool down!



Time Change

Don’t forget to fall back tonight before you go to bed. That is, change your clocks back an hour. Theoretically, if you do this, you will get an extra hour of sleep. However, the sunrise and sunset comes an hour earlier starting Sunday!



Remainder of the Weekend Forecast

Cold with passing high clouds tonight. Below freezing overnight with areas of frost toward morning as Mother Nature takes advantage of that extra hour. Lows in the upper 20s in the valleys with low to even mid 30s elsewhere, including most mountain communities.



A few clouds are possible first thing Sunday morning. Otherwise, expect a mainly sunny sky. Nice with near average temperatures. Highs in the 50s in most spots, around 60 to 62 degrees in the Tri-Cities.



A starlit sky Sunday night. Cold with a low of 32 to 35 degrees.

Warming Up First Half of the Workweek

Abundant sunshine Monday. Mild and pleasant, especially in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s area-wide, mid to upper 60s in many spots, around 68 degrees in the Tri-Cities. Lows in the mid 30s Monday night.

Sunny to partly cloudy Tuesday with a high near 70 degrees.



A mix of sun and clouds is on tap Wednesday. The high around 68 to 70 degrees.



Watching Our Next System

We may squeeze in one more day with highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees Thursday before cooler weather arrives. Partly sunny skies with a chance of late day showers, especially at night.



Our best chance of showers right now looks to be Thursday night into Friday. Cooler air is expected to gradually work back into the region.



If we still have enough moisture next weekend, we could have light rain mixing with a little snow, particularly in the higher elevations. Stay up-to-date as we get closer!