Storm Team 11: From foggy to sunny and beautiful today

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, September 26, 2021

Summary

The last few days of September are looking a little warmer with plenty of sunshine overall and noticeably warmer temperatures. Rain remains out of the forecast.



Sunday Sunshine

Cool and foggy in spots this morning. That fog will give way to sunny skies by 9 or 10 AM. It will be a beautiful afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s in the mountains, upper 60s and lower 70s in southwest Virginia with a high near 75 degrees in the Tri-Cities.



A starlit sky tonight. Chilly with lows in the mid to upper 40s.



Warming Up This Week

Fog is possible early Monday. Otherwise, abundant sunshine comes our way. A bit warmer. A high near 80 degrees in the Tri-Cities with mid to upper 70s in southwest Virginia and low 70s in the mountains. Lows Monday night will mostly be in the low to mid 50s.



Passing clouds are possible Tuesday with any showers expected to stay to our northeast. Highs mostly in the upper 70s and lower 80s.



Staying Dry

Plenty of sunshine Wednesday and Thursday as rain chances stay out of the picture. High temperatures remain pretty steady in the upper 70s and lower 80s and lows in the 50s.