Storm Team 11: From foggy to fabulous, enjoy a nice Friday

Foggy to Sunny

Foggy conditions will limit visibility through the morning, while the rest of the day will be bright and beautiful with highs ranging from the upper 40’s in the mountains to the mid 50’s in the Tri-Cities.

Weekend Warm-Up

Conditions will be cold and crisp Friday night and Saturday night as a clear sky and dry air will allow temperatures to dip into the upper 20’s.

Daytime conditions are looking really good with milder temperatures near 60 Saturday, low 60’s Sunday.

Warmer Next Week

Expect a nice warming trend to continue as we get to enjoy some beautiful weather for the second full week of November. Conditions will be sunny and warm with highs approaching 70 Tuesday and Wednesday.

Fall Color Change

Fall color is quickly fading. Recent freezing temperatures will quickly end the color change process. Therefore, this weekend may be our last colorful weekend to enjoy. More details are here

