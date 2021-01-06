Storm Team 11: From cloudy to clear, expect a seasonable day ahead

Seasonal Day

A cloudy and cold start this morning will transition to a sunnier afternoon as clouds clear along with seasonable low 40’s in the Tri-Cities, 30’s in the mountains.

Rain and Snow Friday

Another low pressure system will develop and impact our region Friday. Rain and snow will become widespread early Friday morning and continue through the day. Given the temperature profile, Tri-Cities can expect a wintry mix with rain and snow, while high elevations over 3000ft will stay mainly snow with as much as 3 to 6 inches possible. Minor accumulations in Tri-Cities are possible with a half inch or less.

Weekend Outlook

Lingering flurries will be possible Saturday morning with a cold day with highs in the upper 30’s. Sunshine and seasonable conditions are expected Sunday with highs in the low to mid 40’s.