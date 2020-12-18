Storm Team 11: From cloudy to clear, conditions brighten up this afternoon

Clearing and Cold

Other than a few morning flurries, conditions will clear with plenty of afternoon sunshine and highs near 40 in the Tri-Cities, 30’s in the mountains.

Weekend Outlook

We start the weekend with sunshine and seasonable conditions Saturday with highs in the upper 40’s. Showers are back Sunday with another system moving through with temperatures in the 40’s.

Next Week

Get ready to enjoy a mid-week warm-up with sunshine and mid to upper 50’s by Wednesday. A strong cold front moves into the region Christmas Eve with a fresh blast of cold air leading to a quick change from rain to snow. Additional snow showers will be around Christmas Eve night into Christmas morning with a little accumulation possible.