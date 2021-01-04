Storm Team 11: From clouds to sunshine Monday followed by a rain and snow potential Tuesday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:
Sunday, January 3, 2021

Lots of cloud cover tonight. Starting to dry out overnight. We could see a light wintry mix or some snow flurries in the higher terrain through Monday morning especially up toward the Virginia/West Virginia border. A low of 30 degrees.

Morning clouds Monday will give way to increasing sunshine by late morning and early afternoon. Cool with a high of 46 degrees.

Increasing clouds again Monday night. Dry for most of the night but a few showers start to move in after 2 or 3 AM. Temperatures generally in the mid 30s Tuesday morning in the Tri-Cities, closer to 30 degrees in the mountains.

Chilly and breezy Tuesday with areas of light rain in the lower elevations throughout the day. A wintry mix or snow showers in the higher elevations. The best chance of accumulations will start around 3,000 or 4,000 feet. The peaks could see about a half inch to 2 or 3 inches of snow. Otherwise, clouds should mix with some sunshine. A high of 44 degrees.

A few snow flurries or showers are possible region-wide Tuesday evening with a low around 25 degrees.

Pretty nice Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 40 and lower 50s in the Tri-Cities. Clouds are expected to slowly increase Wednesday.

Watching a stronger system that looks to move in Thursday night and Friday. Showers are possible Thursday night. As of now, it looks like most of us may see a change over to a wintry mix or snow Friday. A lot can change. It depends on the evolution, track and timing of this system so stay tuned. At this point, accumulating snow is possible.

