Storm Team 11: Frightening clouds and a few showers give way to some sunshine

Summary

After a few days of clouds and showers, there’s light at the end of the tunnel for those looking for sunshine! It will take most of Sunday to clear out, but any lingering showers end in the morning. A brief and very slight warming trend is expected early in the workweek. Another chance for rain and colder air appears to be lurking just around the corner, mid to late next week.

Showers Ending by Sunday Morning

Overcast skies tonight with occasional light showers and drizzle still dotting the landscape. Lows in the low 40s in the mountains, mid 40s in southwest Virginia and around 47 to 49 degrees in the Tri-Cities.

Clouds and a few morning showers or drizzle will give way to a dry afternoon with peeks of sunshine as we slowly peel back the clouds by mid to late afternoon. A high near 60 degrees in the Tri-Cities with mid to upper 50s in southwest Virginia and low 50s in the mountains.

Dry for most Halloween Celebrations

Spook-tacular weather for trick-or-treaters Sunday evening. Partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s between 6 and 9 PM. Overnight lows early Monday will range from the upper 30s in the mountains to low 40s elsewhere.

Mildest and Brightest Day of the Week Comes Monday

More sun Monday with a nice and dry day. A near average first day of November. Highs in the mid 50s to near 60 degrees in most spots, around 62 to 65 degrees in the Tri-Cities.

Rest of Next Week

A mix of sun and clouds is forecast Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out.

We have a little better chance for a few showers late Wednesday or Wednesday with scattered showers likely Thursday and perhaps Friday.

Depending on which way the system comes in, we could have a pretty big cool down. For now, the high Thursday, Friday and next weekend is expected to be in the 40s and low 50s with lows in the 30s. If we have enough moisture when some colder air moves in, the highest elevations may see at least a few flakes. Stay tuned!