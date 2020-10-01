Storm Team 11: Fresh dose of fall air on this first day of October

Nice Fall Change

Another cool front will deliver a fresh dose of fall air this afternoon and tonight which reinforces the dry air already in place. Expect another breezy afternoon with a wind shift to the NW. Temperatures will be back in the upper 60’s for Tri-Cities, upper 50’s in the mountains.

The temperature change will be more noticeable tonight with upper 30’s to low 40’s. Friday will be bright and beautiful but cool with upper 50’s.

Nice Fall Weekend

Saturday will be a perfect fall day with sunshine and mid 60’s. Sunday will stay dry with milder upper 60’s.

Gradual Warm-up Next Week

We get to enjoy some beautiful weather next week with sunshine and milder low to mid 70’s.