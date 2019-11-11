Storm Team 11 Forecast: Winter Weather Advisories for Tuesday – Snow arrives by 4 A.M.

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies with an 80% chance of rain tonight. Rain will change to snow across eastern Kentucky and parts of southwest Virginia around 1 A.M. and across the rest of the area from 3 to 4 A.M. The high for Tuesday will near 48 at midnight with temperatures falling to near 34 by the afternoon. Snowfall totals will range from a trace to an inch across the Tri-cities with up to two inches in some areas. Southwest Virginia and eastern Kentucky could see one to three inches with four inch totals in some of the highest elevations. The mountains on east Tennessee and western North Carolina will have the chance of seeing one to three inches on average.

Partly cloudy skies and very cold temperatures are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 14 degrees.

Wednesday will be sunny and cool with a high near 40 degrees.

Have a great night!