Storm Team 11: Winter weather advisories for many tonight, light snow through Saturday morning

The Storm Team 11 Forecast keeps a Winter Weather Advisory for eastern Kentucky, southwest Virginia and the mountains of east Tennessee and western North Carolina. Light snow will be possible through the night with generally a trace to as much as an inch in spots for the lower elevations with one to two inches of snow possible in the higher elevations. The low will be near 25 degrees.

Look for morning snow showers followed by afternoon clearing Saturday. It will be a windy day with a high near 42 degrees.

Clear and cold weather is on tap for Saturday night with a low near 20 degrees.

Sunday will give way to an increase in clouds through the afternoon. The high will be near 57 degrees.

Rain is back in the forecast for Monday through Wednesday of next week with the potential for locally heavy rains which could result in localized flooding. Stay tuned.

