Storm Team 11 Forecast: Widely scattered showers possible Monday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

After a very warm weekend, temperatures will be pleasant tonight. The work week should start off a smidge cooler before the heat builds back in late in the week.

A few clouds tonight as we stay dry and pleasant. Low: 60

Sunshine Monday morning will give way to increasing clouds by afternoon with partly cloudy skies overall. A weak cold front will swing through later in the day giving us the chance of widely scattered showers during the afternoon and evening. There is a 30% chance of rain. We'll take what we can get even though it won't be much and most of us won't see any. High: 84

Mostly cloudy Monday night as a few showers linger. Low: 59

Turning sunnier Tuesday as temperatures become slightly cooler and a lot of the humidity gets knocked out of the air. High: 80

We'll start warming up Wednesday afternoon but humidity won't go up until Thursday. That's when we could see some scattered showers. It looks like we could have 90 degree heat by next weekend.