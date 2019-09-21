Storm Team 11 Forecast: Warmer and still dry for the weekend

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

After Fall-like weather for the past couple days, it’ll warm up this weekend as we remain very dry.

A few clouds tonight with cool and refreshing conditions. There could be some patchy fog late tonight and early Saturday. Low: 57

Mostly sunny skies Saturday after some morning fog. Warm and dry. Great weather for outdoor plans. However, limit your outdoor burning. Some areas are under a burn ban. High: 86

Mostly clear with some high clouds Saturday night. Low: 59

Plenty of sun for Sunday. Quite warm and more humid. High: 87

Fall officially begins Monday and temperatures will be a bit cooler than Sunday. There is the chance for a few showers as a weak cold front approaches. 

Take care and enjoy the weekend!

