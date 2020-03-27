Storm Team 11 Forecast: Warm Friday with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies overnight with a low near 52 degrees.

Friday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 30% chance of scattered showers and a thunderstorm or two. The best chance of showers and storms will be across eastern Kentucky and southwest Virginia. The high will be 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 58 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high near 83 degrees. The record high is 82 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday with a high near 72 degrees.

Have a great night!