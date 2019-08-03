Storm Team 11 Forecast: Warm and sunny with few afternoon storms

Storm Team 11 Forecast

Saturday, August 3, 2019

Happy Saturday!

We will warm into those mid 80s today with mostly sunny skies. There is a 30% chance of afternoon showers and storms. These storms will be slow moving once again today, therefore some can produce very heavy rainfall amounts in a short amount of time.

Tonight any activity will diminish heading towards the overnight hours with partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

Sunday’s highs will top out in the low to mid 80s. Partly cloudy skies are expected with a 40% chance of afternoon showers and storms. Low temperatures Sunday night will be near 63 degrees.

Afternoon rain chances remain over the next week but fluctuate in coverage. The wettest days over the next week look to be Monday and Wednesday. Temperatures will remain near average with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

Have a great weekend!